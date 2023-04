Concours d’Elegance returns to La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23 the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will take place on the coast.

This even features hundreds of the world’s most exotic and expensive cars, some of them priced between $5-10 million.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live on location with details.

More information can be found on the concourse website.