Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The wait for word of nearly 160 people who were unaccounted for after an oceanfront condominium tower collapsed near Miami is taking a toll on loved ones who can do little but pray and hope.

Rachel Spiegel says she’s praying for a miracle for mother Judy Spiegel, who lived on the sixth floor.

But Jeanne Ugarte fears it’s been too long since the building fell early Thursday, and three friends might be gone.

In this aerial image search and rescue workers work the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed, in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says rescue officials are continuing to search Friday and there’s still hope of finding survivors in the rubble more than 24 hours after the building collapsed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Rescuers are using big machines, small buckets, drones, microphones and their hands to pick through the mountain of debris that had been the 12-story building.

