Confusion over mask mandate for California schools sparks tension

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A California state health order that requires all students and staff to wear masks.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond says such precautions should be enough to keep schools safe amid rising numbers of COVID-19 infections from the more contagious delta variant.

Some districts are adding additional COVID-19 requirements. The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday it will require all students and district employees returning to in-person activities for the upcoming academic year to undergo “baseline and ongoing weekly COVID-testing,” regardless of vaccination status.

The district had previously required such testing only for those who are unvaccinated.

Lakeside Union Board of Trustee, Andrew Hayes joined Good Morning San Diego and said come confusion over mask mandate for California schools has sparked tension between districts and parents.

Districts have been told that they have the flexibility to enforce the mandate for school children. “Yet have been given no guidelines on how this enforcement will be balanced with the goal of students receiving in-person instruction,” said Hayes.