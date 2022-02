Congress approves $20M for permanent nuclear storage search

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Slowly but surely the Nuclear Powerplant that has been sitting dormant for at least ten years is now being dismantled for better/different storage elsewhere.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Dan Plante was out at the Nuclear Powerplant in San Onofre, an iconic landmark that indicates your coming into San Diego, to tell us about congress approving $20 million for permanent nuclear storage.