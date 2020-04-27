Congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar on coronavirus response

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Donald Trump recently issued a 60-day hold on green cards for foreign workers that he ordered to protect American jobs during the coronavirus outbreak.

The proclamation, signed Wednesday, excludes temporary nonimmigrant visas for hundreds of thousands of workers a year, including farm workers, software engineers and others in fields deemed to have labor shortages. It doesn’t apply to green-card applicants already in the United States.

Candidate for 50th Congressional District, Ammar Campa-Najjar, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss COVID-19 immigration restrictions and how they impact people who may live in Tijuana and work in San Diego County.

Campa-Najjar discussed his thoughts on reopening the economy at a phased approach.

The candidate said he recently hosted a live town hall with over 60,000 participants to update constituents on the economic relief and public health developments related to Coronavirus.