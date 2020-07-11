Congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar reacts to latest COVID-19 orders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County health officials have reported 461 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths, raising the region’s totals to 18,863 cases and 420 deaths.

More than 75% of the community outbreaks have been traced to restaurants and bars, and 45 community outbreaks remain active, tied to 137 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday’s data.

An additional 23 outbreaks have been traced to skilled nursing facilities and 27 to other nursing facilities.

A record-high 578 cases, a 10% positive test rate and 12 deaths were reported Tuesday.

Democratic candidate for the 50th congressional district, Ammar Campa-Najjar,, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how new closures could impact the economy’s recovery.