Congressional candidate Ammar Campa Najjar thanks supporters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of the other most hotly contested races here in San Diego was the race for the 50th Congressional District seat.

Darrell Issa was declared the winner over Ammar Campa-Najjar, who conceded the race last weekend.

Campa-Najjar joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about what’s next after the hard-fought race. He also thanked his supporters.