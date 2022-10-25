Congressional candidate Brian Maryott says liberal policies are aggravating inflation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brian Maryott (R) is a businessman and certified financial planner who managed billions of client assets for a portion of his career.

He also started a nonprofit that teaches financial literacy to underserved communities.

Maryott knows that trillions in government spending is not the key to combatting inflation.

Maryott joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his platform.

More info: https://maryottforcongress.com/