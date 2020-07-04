Congressional Candidate Darrel Issa on San Diego economy amid COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An increase in COVID-19 cases could cause some businesses to close once again.

Candidate for the 50th congressional district, Darrell Issa, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how new closures could affect the economy’s recovery.

Recently President Trump endorsed Issa tweeting, “Darrell always has had my full support and complete and total Endorsement. We need him badly in Washington!”

Darrell always has had my full support and complete and total Endorsement. We need him badly in Washington! https://t.co/pKLFtFZlip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2020

Issa replied “Thank you, Mr. President! It’s been an honor supporting your historic presidency. You’re leading America to a strong recovery from COVID, fighting Antifa, and delivering the strongest economic recovery in history. I’m excited to help you to Keep America Great!”

He is currently the Republican nominee for California’s 50th Congressional District.

Issa is running against Ammar Campa-Najjar.