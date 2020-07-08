Congressional candidate Darrell Issa wants to reevaluate the data before locking down again





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After two weeks of rising COVID-19 cases, San Diego County public health officials today halted all indoor operations in businesses such as bars, restaurants, museums, zoos, cardrooms, theaters and family entertainment centers.

The changes are in line with restrictions imposed last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom on counties on the state’s coronavirus monitoring list, which now includes 23 counties.

Republican candidate for the 50th Congressional district, Darrell Issa, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the recent rollbacks on reopening San Diego businesses.