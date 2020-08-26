Congressional candidate for District 49 proposes term limits for Congress





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brian Maryott announced that he signed the U.S. Term limits pledge as part of his campaign for Congress in California’s 49th District.

In signing this, Maryott pledges to cosponsor and vote for the amendment which would impose term limits on the House of Representatives and Senate.

“DC has far too many career politicians who care more about their celebrity status than their constituents. Our Founding Fathers did not include term limits in the Constitution, but they did express concerns about the creation of a permanent political class ruling over the people rather than by and for the people. Entrenched representatives in Congress present a clear obstruction to collaboration and compromise. That’s why I support term limits on Congress,” Maryott said in a statement.

The candidate joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his proposal.