Congressional Candidate Sara Jacobs on final push to win CA-53





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 53rd Congressional District candidate Sara Jacobs joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her race and recent endorsements.

The San Diego Union-Tribune recently endorsed Sara in the race for CA-53 and Rep. Scott Peters (CA-52).

Democrat Jacobs is going against San Diego councilmember Georgette Gomez who is also a Democrat.

Sara said one of many differences between the two is that she can hit the ground running at a federal level.

A link to Sara’s issues page can be found here.