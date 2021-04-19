Congressional Democrats call on FCC to reject sale of South Florida radio station

Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, is pushing back against calls from Congressional Democrats who want the FCC to reject the sale of the well-known Miami radio station, Caracol 1260 AM.

Carr tweeted out his opposition to blocking the sale because it “crosses a clear line drawn by the First Amendment and would turn the FCC into an arm of the DNC.”

Democrats in Congress are pressuring the FCC to block the sale of a radio station based on the political viewpoints it would broadcast to South Florida's Hispanic community. This crosses a clear line drawn by the First Amendment and would turn the FCC into an arm of the DNC.

Carr’s tweet came in response to Rep. Darren Soto, who said “it is time for the FCC to intervene” in regards to the sale of Radio Caracol.

The radio station has a large Hispanic following in South Florida, and Democrats believe they will lose in 2022 if that audience does not support them. Soto tweeted, “we can no longer allow conservative media to lead Spanish-language misinformation campaigns on Florida’s Latino communities.”

America CV, which owns the América TeVé network, purchased the Miami radio station.

Democrat claim the new owners will distribute “misinformation,” but Commissioner Carr said “the FCC has no business doing the Democrats’ bidding or using our regulatory process to censor political opinions that Democrats do not like.”

Carr’s full statement is below:

“This attempt by Democrats in Congress to pressure the FCC into blocking the sale of a Spanish-language radio station based on the political viewpoints that it would broadcast to South Florida’s Hispanic community crosses a line drawn by the First Amendment. The FCC has no business doing the Democrats’ bidding or using our regulatory process to censor political opinions that Democrats do not like. What’s worse, the Democrats appear to be treating the FCC as merely an arm of the DNC—expressly pressuring the agency to take action that they believe will increase their electoral odds in Florida in 2022. This is a deeply troubling transgression of free speech and the FCC’s status as an independent agency. I call on my FCC colleagues to join me in publicly rejecting this attempt to inject partisan politics into our licensing process. Doing so would go a long way in assuring the public that the FCC will review this proposed transaction free from political pressure and according to our long-standing rules and precedents.”