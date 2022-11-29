Congressman Darrell Issa discusses possible national railroad strike

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden has been in conversations with Congress to block a railroad strike by the nation’s largest railroad unions.

If he fails, the nation’s supply chain will come to a screeching slowdown immediately before the holidays.

Congressman Darrell Issa (R) joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the railroad worker’s right to strike and how Biden’s actions could negatively impact their fight for a better worker environment.