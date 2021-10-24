Congressman Darrell Issa helps another American return from Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Congressman Darrell Issa, who represents the 50th Congressional District, has helped another American return safely from Afghanistan.

A former U.S. Army translator and his wife safely returned home after what Congressman Issa said was weeks of coordination and conversation.

Rep. Issa joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego for an update on the situation in Afghanistan.

We can celebrate the safe return, but not for too long as hundreds of Americans still need to be brought home, Rep. Issa said.