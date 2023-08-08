Congressman Darrell Issa hosts event with Gold Star families of the 13 servicemembers lost in Afghanistan withdrawal

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-48) convened a public forum on August 7, to receive testimony from the Gold Star Families of the 13 U.S. servicemembers killed in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.

For the first time, these family members share their stories in public as they still search for the truth and closure for the disastrous withdrawal that cost these men and women their lives.

The Gold Star families shared emotional testimony of their experiences since the failed withdrawal that made national news.

“For almost two years, the Gold Star Families of the fallen in Afghanistan have waited for answers and accountability for the loss of their loved ones – and they have waited long enough,” said Rep. Issa. “At every turn, they’ve been shut out and ignored by the Biden Administration that prefers to turn the page on its disaster. That stops now. It’s time that the public hears the stories of these heroes and learns of negligence and breakdown of leadership that led to the loss of life that day two years ago.”

The majority of the servicemembers killed in the August 2021 Kabul airport attack were from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment assigned to Camp Pendleton.

Marines who were killed were Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Roseville, north of Sacramento; Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah, who was living in Aliso Viejo; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio; Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming; Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga; Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco; Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska; Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts; Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana; and Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Also, Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

The forum was held at Escondido City Hall.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano spoke with some of the family members about the importance of the opportunity to share their stories with the nation.

The testimony we heard today from Gold Star Families is just the beginning. To the families who came so far to share their stories: thank you. As a witness to your testimony, I will retell your stories and continue to work until every question you have is answered. pic.twitter.com/CTb5voUiew — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) August 7, 2023