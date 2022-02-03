Congressman Darrell Issa leads fight to end funding for military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) and 14 of his House Republican colleagues sent a letter to House Committee on Appropriations Chairwoman DeLauro to urge the prohibition of President Biden’s controversial military vaccine mandate in this year’s spending bills.

“The Biden military vaccine mandate is a destructive mistake that is ruining troop morale, negating force readiness, and destroying the lives of our best and bravest,” said Issa. Adding that “hundreds of active-duty service members have reached out to my office fearful for their future. This mandate must be stopped before it does even more damage.”

Congressman Issa discussed his effort with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.