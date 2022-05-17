Congressman Darrell Issa on the worsening infant formula supply shortage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Relief is on its way to the U.S. in the form of more baby formula.

President Biden released a video on Tuesday morning about the steps being taken to address the baby formula shortage, saying it is the administration’s top priority.

Nestle is flying in Gerber Baby Food Formula from the Netherlands and “Alfamino” from Switzerland.

Rep. Darrell Issa, 50th Congressional District, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the worsening infant supply shortage.