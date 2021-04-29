Congressman Darrell Issa reacts to President Biden’s ‘extreme’ first joint address to Congress





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Just before his 100th day in office, President Joe Biden delivered his first Joint Address to Congress. The speech lasted 65-minutes, and focused on Biden’s left-wing agenda.

Biden promised to raise taxes to pay for a variety of government funded programs, but spent very little time on the immigration crisis at the US-Mexico border.

Republicans immediately responded saying Biden’s calls for “unity” are not represented in the legislation his administration and the Democrats are trying to pass.

Biden touted his enormous “infrastructure” package, but Republicans point out the fact that a very, very small percentage of the money in the bill is actually dedicated to infrastructure.

Congressman Darrell Issa thought Biden’s speech portrayed his “extreme agenda,” but had a “wonderful tone.”

Issa described Biden’s agenda to be “classic, old Democrat, with a lot of AOC added. Including, nobody is ever going to pay for it, except for some unnamed rich person that we’re going to make pay these trillions of dollars.”

On the other hand, Congressional Democrats applauded Biden’s agenda, as they continue to claim people need to “pay their fair share,” without providing details about what their fair share is.

Shortly after Biden’s speech, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, tweeted, “Tax me more.”

Tax 👏🏼 me 👏🏼 more 👏🏼 — Sara Jacobs (@SaraJacobsCA) April 29, 2021