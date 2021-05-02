Congressman Darrell Issa recognizes Alpine Unified School District for excellence amid pandemic

ALPINE (KUSI) – Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) visited Joan MacQueen Middle School on the morning of April 30 to recognize a local district that collaborated at all levels in order to formulate and execute a safe plan for in-person instruction.

The Alpine Unified School District was the first in the San Diego region on many fronts, one of them being the first to fully vaccinate all teachers and all staff before the rest of San Diego County could.

Dr. Richard Newman, the district’s superintendent, lead Congressman Issa on a tour of the school.

Congressman Issa also met with a large coterie of parents, school officials, and community leaders, officially recognizing AUSD for its extraordinary achievement.