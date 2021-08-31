Congressman Darrell Issa still working to get stranded Americans out of Afghanistan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal continues to be one of the worst ever.

Biden is now coming under fire for leaving contracted working Service Dogs behind in Afghanistan, this comes in addition to over $85 billion worth of equipment and American civilians.

Congressman Darrell Issa recently helped get a over a dozen San Diego students and parents out of Afghanistan, all of which have returned home safely.

Issa explained that he is in contact with three specific Americans that got to the gates at Kabul airport, but were not let through.

President Biden told the world all Americans would be let through without any issues, but that didn’t turn out to be the case.

Issa explained what he is doing to get the stranded Americans out of Afghanistan safely with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

Congressman @DarrellIssa is still working to get stranded Americans out of Afghanistan. At least 300 Americans are stranded in Afghanistan and want to come home. Three specific groups got to the Kabul airport, but were not let through the gates.https://t.co/EHHIg8XuzK — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 31, 2021