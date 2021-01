Congressman Darrell Issa tours Palomar Hospital’s COVID-19 treatment facilities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Congressman Darrell Issa visited Palomar Hospital to see how they successfully expanded their ICU capacity in order to accommodate more COVID-19 patients.

Issa says he will take Palomar Hospital’s plan back to Washington D.C. to use it as a blueprint for other hospitals who may need to expand their ICU services.