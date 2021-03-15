Congressman Darrell Issa visits Flying Leatherneck Museum set to close permanently





MCAS MIRAMAR (KUSI) – Congressman Darrell Issa, who represents California’s 50th congressional district, toured the Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum, which has been told to close permanently on April 1.

During the visit, Congressman Issa inquired on what strategies could be implemented to save it.

For those who want to help save the museum from closing, sign the petition.

The Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum is a Marine Aviation Museum that features a wide array of exhibits, including open cockpits for those who want a view from the driver’s seat.

Several awards, such as student art and essay contests, and more are available for the public to enter.

For now, the museum is open to the public Fridays through Sundays from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. until March 28.

Parking and admission are free.