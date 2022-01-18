Congressman Issa calls for Marine Corps transparencey on religious accommodations regarding Biden’s vaccine mandate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rep. Darrell Issa, 50th Congressional District, calls for USMC’s transparency on reported religious accommodations on Biden’s vaccine mandate.

“President Biden’s military vaccine mandate is a counterproductive mistake to impose on our men and women in uniform,” said Rep. Issa. “That’s why dozens of service members have reached out to my office searching for help and revealing the troubling details of this destructive mandate. I won’t stop fighting for these troops.”

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Congressman Issa about the letter he sent to General David Berger, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC), with questions regarding the shortfall of information and specifics pertaining to the recent purported approval of religious accommodations to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.