Congressman Issa challenges Gov. Newsom to address complex vaccine booking system





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid the flurry of Californians scrambling to book vaccine appointments, Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) sent a letter to Gov. Newsom goading him to act quickly to address California’s complicated COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking system.

“The Governor and I can surely agree on this: If you are eligible to get a COVID vaccine, it should not be next to impossible to schedule an appointment. California owes its citizens far better than they’ve been getting so far,” Issa said.

Numerous media outlets have reported on California’s vaccine booking system, with some eligible individuals trying for days to make a single appointment.

Full letter here:

https://issa.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/issa.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/20210223_Issa-Newsom_Covid19-Vaccination_Appointments.pdf

Congressman Issa joined KUSI to discuss his letter to Gov. Newsom.