Congressman Issa sides with taxpayers, opposes massive post office bailout

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The United States Postal Service loses billions of dollars a year.

Currently, the government service owes an estimated $63 billion.

The proposed Postal Service Reform Act would forgive $46 billion of that debt.

Congressman Darrell Issa has said that he will not be voting for that bill, as he believes taxpayers should not have to pay for it.

Congressman Issa joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the bill.

There is no such thing as a government funded bailout. It's a taxpayer funded bailout. — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) February 9, 2022