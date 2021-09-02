Congressman Issa speaks with El Cajon students and families rescued from Afghanistan

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Congressman Issa held a media event with the students and families he and his staff helped escape from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country.

Issa issued a statement before the press conference saying, “This extraordinary gathering is at once a joyous welcome home to members of our community we helped lead to freedom — as well as our commitment of resolve to families and friends that we have yet to bring home. That work continues today and every day.”

The students rescued attend various schools within the Cajon Valley Union School District.

President Biden told the country no American would be left behind, but there are still students with family from the Cajon Valley District that were left stranded in the county.

Officials say more than 30 California children are still stuck in Afghanistan after they traveled to the country to see relatives weeks before the Taliban seized power and were unable to get out before U.S. forces left. Officials with three school districts in the San Diego and Sacramento areas where the children are enrolled say they have been in contact with the families and report they fear having been forgotten by the U.S. government.

Nearly all of the children returned to Afghanistan with one or both of their parents in the spring or early summer to see relatives.

Congressman Issa is expected to provide an update on the remaining Cajon Valley students, but has already made a commitment to do anything he can to get them home safely.

While we have successfully helped dozens of stranded San Diegans, our work continues in order to bring the remaining families home. https://t.co/X3UUQOiHo0 — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) August 31, 2021

The Americans we know stranded in Afghanistan didn’t want to stay behind. Biden left them behind. — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) August 31, 2021