Congressman Juan Vargas: The United States has to become an energy exporter again





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lawmakers across the country have been sounding off about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some earlier than others.

Representative Juan Vargas, Democrat from the 51st Congressional District, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to break down the latest news regarding the attack.

According to Vargas, some of the Ukrainian citizens support Russia, so its not as clear cut as you may expect.

But, Vargas says U.S. Intelligence expects Russia to take control of Ukraine’s capitol city, Kyiv, very soon.

When President Trump was in office, he warned of the dangers of the United States becoming a net importer of energy would bring to the world. Insisting that Russia would have the upper hand over countries who were forced to buy energy from them. But with extreme climate goals in mind, President Joe Biden has implemented policies that have made the United States energy dependent.

Many congressional democrats support eliminating fossil fuels altogether, which is what Biden is trying to accomplish.

Rep. Juan Vargas acknowledged the issue, explaining that he would support making the United States a bigger exporter of energy than we are under the leadership of President Biden.

Vargas said, “of course, we have to do that.” Adding, “I believe in green energy, and I’m very much in favor of that, but there is a transition period. And during this transition period, we have to rely on fossil fuels, there is no other way, and natural gas and gas is the way to go. Try to use as little coal as possible, but natural gas and gas is the way to go right now.”

KUSI’s Paul Rudy told Vargas it was “comforting to hear him say that,” and he believes the situation in Ukraine that has resulted from Biden’s policies making the United States energy dependent, are forcing us to go back to being a net exporter.