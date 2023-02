Congressman Schiff visits UCSD in campaign against Dianne Feinstein





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Congressman Adam Schiff visited UCSD on Feb. 13 where he discussed several of the hot topics that may impact the 2024 election.

Earlier this year, Schiff announced his run against Senator Dianne Feinstein for U.S. Senate.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live with details.