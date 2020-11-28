Congresswoman-Elect Sara Jacobs: New member orientation on Capitol Hill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Congresswoman-elect Sara Jacobs of California’s 53rd Congressional District joined her new colleagues of the 117th Congress for new member orientation on Capitol Hill.

On Friday — Jacobs was appointed as the Freshman Representative to the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, which acts on behalf of the caucus to determine membership and leadership of legislative committees and develop the House Majority’s policy priorities. Speaker Pelosi’s appointment came at the recommendation of the incoming Democratic members of the 117th Congress, who unanimously nominated Jacobs for the role.

Jacobs joined Good Morning San Diego and discussed her vision for the 117th Congress, fostered relationships with her new classmates, and was appointed as the Freshman Representative to the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.