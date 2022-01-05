Congresswoman Sara Jacobs and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera tour District 9 sites in need of repair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New infrastructure repairs are coming to San Diego.

The billion-dollar infrastructure act passed by Congress last November will address some major repairs needed in San Diego.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs and Council President Sean Elo-Rivera visited different areas of San Diego Tuesday to tour places in need of repair in San Diego.

Council President Sean Elo-Rivera joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what areas he and Congresswoman Jacobs will be focusing their repairs on.