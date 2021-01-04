Congresswoman Sara Jacobs discusses priorities for new Congress, including a new COVID relief package

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Congress has convened for a new session with new lawmakers from San Diego sworn into office.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) was officially sworn in as a Member of the House of Representatives for the 117th Congress during a ceremony Sunday in the House Chamber in the United States Capitol.

Jacobs joined Good Morning San Diego to discusses her priorities for new Congress, including a new COVID relief package. “I am honored and humbled to be sworn in today as a Member of Congress representing my hometown and the community I love. I am ready to do the hard work of getting us out of this pandemic, rebuilding the American people’s trust in our government and institutions, and bringing a new approach to governing.”

Congresswoman Jacobs will serve as the Freshman Representative to the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee and sits on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.