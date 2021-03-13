Congresswoman Sara Jacobs explains how COVID-19 relief bill will impact San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package Thursday he says will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs applauded the passage of American Rescue Plan and released the following statement:

“The American Rescue Plan will save lives, jobs, and businesses, and I was proud to vote for it. I am particularly excited that this bill makes significant investments in America’s kids, cutting childhood poverty in half by expanding the Child Tax Credit and allocating $39 billion for child care to help working families. I was proud to fight for these important provisions and am so happy they will be signed into law. Alongside extraordinary leaders like House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, my colleagues and I pushed for a bill that meets this moment and that would make a big difference for America’s kids. This bill delivers.

“This recovery isn’t about going back to the way things were, which already wasn’t working for too many families. My colleagues and I were elected in the midst of a national crisis and tasked with rebuilding and reimagining a struggling economy.

“This has been a year of pain, loss, and hardship for so many Americans – from losing loved ones and livelihoods, dealing with isolation, and adjusting to new economic realities and undue burdens that have hit those who could least afford it the hardest. That’s why the White House and my Democratic colleagues in Congress made this bill a priority.

“We are going to crush this virus and come back stronger. Help is on the way, and things are going to get better.”

Jacobs joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss how the relief package will impact San Diegans.