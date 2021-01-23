Congresswoman Sara Jacobs hosts informational webinars





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Congresswoman Sara Jacobs hosted her first events with constituents over Zoom last week, webinars on vaccine information and healing after the attack.

Jacobs joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her webinars and said she is, “Looking forward to working with Biden Admin to passing new covid relief bill.”

Here’s a link to the webinar the congresswoman did with public health experts. The discussion was about the science behind the vaccines and how they are safe and a distribution update: