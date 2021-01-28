Congresswoman Sara Jacobs tours Rady Children’s community vaccination clinic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) will visit Rady Children’s Community Vaccination Clinic and the Sharp/Chula Vista Super Vaccination Site on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Jacobs visited the UCSD Health Super Vaccination Site and met with eight small businesses and non-profits in a tour hosted by the San Diego Equality Business Association.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke with Jacobs live on Good Morning San Diego.