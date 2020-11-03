Conservative influencer for Generation Z Americans Isabel Brown predicts 2020 election
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 election is likely the first time many Generation Zer will get to vote and have an impact on the outcome if they show up to the polls or send in their mail-in ballots.
Isabel Brown is a conservative influencer working for Turning Point USA, and she joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain how she and Turning Point USA are reaching the young audience and voting among the youngest generation eligible.
Brown predicted which states Donald Trump will win on Election Day.