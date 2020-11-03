Conservative influencer for Generation Z Americans Isabel Brown predicts 2020 election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 election is likely the first time many Generation Zer will get to vote and have an impact on the outcome if they show up to the polls or send in their mail-in ballots.

Isabel Brown is a conservative influencer working for Turning Point USA, and she joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain how she and Turning Point USA are reaching the young audience and voting among the youngest generation eligible.

Brown predicted which states Donald Trump will win on Election Day.

Calling it now before the results come in tonight:@realDonaldTrump is going to WIN Michigan Minnesota Wisconsin Ohio Arizona Florida AND Pennsylvania There is a MOVEMENT happening in America today. RT if you agree! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) November 3, 2020