Conservative talk radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh has passed away at age 70

Conservative talk radio pioneer, and America’s Anchorman, Rush Limbaugh, has passed away at age 70 after a long battle with lung cancer.

His wife announced his death on his radio show Wednesday morning.

The Rush Limbaugh show was aired on more than 600 radio station across the United States every weekday.

San Diegan Rodger Hedgecock used to fill-in for Limbaugh on the radio, and discussed the life and legacy of the conservative radio icon live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.