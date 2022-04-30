Conservatives question huge spikes in Twitter followers after Elon Musk takeover

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – High-profile conservatives saw their Twitter follower count increase following Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the social media giant this past week.

Conversely, many left-leaning prominent figures saw their Twitter follower count decrease.

Musk has not yet actually taken over the platform, so exactly what changes will come is still in the air.

However, Musk has said that he is seeking to make Twitter’s algorithm available to public scrutiny in order to address free speech concerns.

Social Media Expert Owen Video joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the fallout from Musk’s purchase.