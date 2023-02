Construction begins on San Diego’s first AIDS Memorial at Olive Street Park in Bankers Hill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has broke ground on a new park in Bankers Hill.

The park will serve as the city’s first AIDS Memorial.

Co-Chair of the San Diego AIDS Memorial Task Force, Katherine Faulconer, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the importance of creating this memorial at Olive Street Park.