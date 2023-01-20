Construction to continue at Friendship Park despite upset interest groups





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Construction will continue at Friendship Park despite public backlash at future federal border plans.

The park is a unique border location where people from across the border can meet with family members and visit with friends without crossing the actual border.

The plans were announced in January of 2023 to continue with the construction of a 30-foot wall near friendship park. The walls will not go into the park or remove the park, but they will damage the surrounding garden.