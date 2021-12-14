Consumer food prices jump to highest levels in nearly 40 years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If food prices seem particularly high these days, you’re right.

In fact, consumer food prices in the U.S. have jumped to their highest levels in nearly 40 years.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that, over 12 months ending in November, food prices at restaurants jumped nearly 6%, the highest jump since 1982.

For those hoping to curb spending by cooking at home, grocery prices are also at record highs: jumping nearly 6.5% during the same time period.

That was the largest 12-month increase since Dec. 2008, with beef prices seeing a dramatic 21% spike.

While the supply chain crisis continues, businesses are still having a hard time hiring workers.