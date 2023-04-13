Consumer prices rise at lowest rate since 2021 marking nine months of decline

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described her thoughts on the future of the U.S. economy as “cautious optimism” in a statement this week.

The Federal Reserve continues their fight against inflation, and good tidings their fight hath wrought.

The most recent Consumer Price Index showed a potential dip in annual price increases. This marked the ninth consecutive month of declines.

President of Krvaric Capital Tony Krvaric joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss his thoughts on inflation.

