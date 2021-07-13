Continuing Father Joe’s goal of helping homeless in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the weekend, San Diego lost a legendary homeless advocate with the passing of Father Joe Carroll.

He spent more than four decades doing everything he could to help the homeless.

Now, various nonprofits and other programs are continuing his goal of getting people off the streets and into housing.

Chief Executive Officer at the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, Tamera Kohler, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss Father Joe’s legacy.