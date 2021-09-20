Contractors must mandate workers get vaccinated, or lose all business with federal government

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan Nick Garcia’s family runs a government contracting construction business, but most of their employees are not vaccinated, and don’t want to get vaccinated.

Recently, President Joe Biden announced a wide-ranging order that essentially mandates vaccinations for various employees of private businesses, as well as any contractors who wish to continue doing businesses with the United States government.

Nick Garcia isn’t a doctor, and doesn’t want to give his workers medical mandates against their wishes, leaving him and his operation in a tricky position.

Garcia noted that many of the workers are minorities, the very people Joe Biden promised he would help while campaigning for president. But less than a year into his presidency, President Biden is hurting the very people he claimed to help.

Garcia discussed the controversy he’s facing in more detail with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego.