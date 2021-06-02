Controversy surrounds possible new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new drug to help treat Alzheimer’s disease is endorsed by patients and advocacy groups but keeps getting rejected by the FDA’s advisors.

This would be the first new Alzheimer’s treatment since 2003.

Emergency and Public Health Specialist Dr. Kelly Victory has done a lot of work on issues around Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Victory joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the new drug’s controversy.

She added that those living with Alzheimer’s have very few options and she strongly hopes the FDA will approve the drug for those who want it, and that it is likely to be very expensive.