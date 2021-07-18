Cool ‘Cucumber’ chihuahua blend pup searches for a loving home

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Cucumber is a chihuahua blend pup looking for a warm family to join.

She is already female-spayed, 9 weeks old, 5.44 pounds, but expected to reach 20-25 pounds.

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Jessica Gercke of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to present Cucumber.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Currently “PAWmicon Weekend” is welcome visitors at the Animal Center!

The event is a comic-themed weekend of activities at the Helen Woodward Animal Center on July 23-25.

There will be giveaways for heroic adopters, themed photo backdrops for first family photos, and a Pet Cosplay on July 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Overall, there will be The Rush Coffee beverages, kids crafts, photo opps, and more.

For more information visit www.my.animalcenter.org/event/pawmicon-2021/e346864