‘Cool Rush’ performs live on Good Morning San Diego





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Cool Rush Band played live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, performing such songs as “Magic Man” by Heart; “Shallow” by Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper; and “Simply the Best” by Tina Turner.

Cool Rush will also be playing live Saturday night at the Downtown Cafe from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

They will also be playing an upcoming show Oct. 24 at the Coronado Ferry Landing, located at 1201 First St. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For bookings call: (760) 798-9180.