‘Cool Rush’ performs live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “Cool Rush,” a local band from San Diego’s North County grace KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego with a performance of the songs, “Separate Ways” originally by Journey, “Stop Dragging My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty, “Rocky Mountain Way” by Joe Walsh, and “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.

Gig Schedule:

The Coyote Bar & Grill

300 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad, CA Sunday Aug. 22, 5 – 9 p.m.

The Downtown Café

182 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA Saturday Aug. 28, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

The Landings

2198 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad, CA Saturday Sept. 4, 6 – 9 p.m.