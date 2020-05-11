Cooler weather expected in San Diego County to start the week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Conditions will be cool and windy in most parts of San Diego County Monday, as opposed to the scorching temperatures the region saw last week, according to the National Weather Service.

Patchy fog in coastal and inland valley areas could result in drizzle Monday morning and Tuesday morning as a ridge of high pressure is replaced by a trough of low pressure over southern California, forecasters said.

A cooling trend will continue through Wednesday, then temperatures are expected to warm up heading into the weekend, according to the NWS. The low pressure could even bring light rain in coastal areas and the inland valleys Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, but the chances are slim.

Winds out of the west are expected to be between 15-25 mph Monday, with gusts possibly reaching 40 mph near the desert and mountain slopes.

High temperatures Monday could reach 72 degrees near the coast and inland, 74 in the western valleys, 76 in the mountains and 97 in the deserts.

Highs in the deserts will drop to the mid- to high-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, then rise to the low-to mid-90s again on Saturday.