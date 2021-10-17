Cops and Rodders Fall Pow Wow Car Show to take place Oct. 24

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Cops and Rodders Fall Pow Wow Car Show will take place on Oct. 24 at the Embarcadero Marina Park North (Seaport Village), with proceeds from the event supporting the Fisher House and Police Museum.

The event welcomes all makes and models.

The show is annual and presented by the San Diego Pontiac Club and the San Diego Police Museum.

KUSI Auto Expert Dave Stall was joined by event organizer Bill Baugh to present the show on Good Morning San Diego.